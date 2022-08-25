A program through the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) has become a handy tool for small towns in looking with assistance in helping to clean up nuisance properties, with area towns jumping in to take advantage of the service.
Locally, Springville, Oxford Junction and Wyoming utilize the service, with the latter two towns just joining recently. Oxford Junction’s program started July 9, and Wyoming’s inclusion began after it was approved at their Aug. 9 meeting. Central City is also among the participants.
The program allows towns to contract ECICOG. A representative will come in on a regular basis and take a look at nuisance properties and handle the notification process on behalf of the city. The organization also examines the nuisance property the city has on the books and suggests whether any adjustments are needed.
“It raises property values, it raises awareness to other homeowners that we’re trying to clean up the town and make it a more enjoyable place to live,” ECICOG housing specialist Mark Culver said of cleaning up nuisance properties.
The program was born as a collaboration between ECICOG and local clerks. At a meeting with the organization in attendance, it was mentioned that nuisances generally have to take a back seat due to insufficient time or ability to follow up. The nuisance program was born, and it’s been met with positive results.
“We’ve had some good success in getting things done in some of these small communities,” Culver said.
By having ECICOG take it over, it brings a more uniform enforcement of nuisances. Prior to the program, Springville’s nuisance process would only be started once a complaint was made. Whereas, ECICOG can canvas the entire town, while taking city employees out of the process.
“People feel like they’re picking on them, because in a small town, everybody knows everybody, and so they get that sense that they’re kind of picking on them,” Culver said.
Having an outside person come in can help remove any perception of biases.
Overall, it’s been a big success.
“I think it’s a win for everyone involved,” Culver said.