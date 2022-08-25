A program through the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) has become a handy tool for small towns in looking with assistance in helping to clean up nuisance properties, with area towns jumping in to take advantage of the service.

Locally, Springville, Oxford Junction and Wyoming utilize the service, with the latter two towns just joining recently. Oxford Junction’s program started July 9, and Wyoming’s inclusion began after it was approved at their Aug. 9 meeting. Central City is also among the participants.

