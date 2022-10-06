UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and Purdue University Global announce its “Grow Our Own Nurses” Scholarship program.
JRMC will pay for the cost of an associate of science in nursing degree (ASN) through Purdue University Global School of Nursing. The scholarship includes tuition, books and fees. Each scholarship recipient must make a two-year commitment to work at JRMC after they pass their RN state board exam.
Eligible applicants include current JRMC team members, spouses, children, siblings and parents of current employees. Also considered would be individuals who apply for, and are offered a position at JRMC and work at the hospital while they pursue their degree.
“We are pleased to offer this program to the community,” Dee Cook, Jones Regional Medical Center chief nursing officer, said. “Jones Regional Medical is committed to supporting personal and professional growth, and we welcome interested individuals who may have been considering a career in nursing to consider this opportunity.”
Last year, JRMC and Purdue Global partnered to open a mobile simulation lab on the hospital campus. The simulation has two large simulation rooms staged to mock hospital rooms, a conference room to hold debriefings, and office and storage space. Infant, child and adult simulation mannequins and an IV arm are used in training scenarios.