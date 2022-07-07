A familiar face to perennial fairgoers has been named grand marshal of this year’s Wyoming Fair parade.
Jean Oberbreckling was given the honor for this year’s event.
“It was a complete shock,” she said, recalling when she was asked to serve as marshal.
Oberbreckling has worn many hats at the fair over the years, but this was one she never thought she’d get to put on. She has been in charge of the admissions gate crew for several years, coordinated the Wyoming Area Betterment food stand at the fair and has run the food stand at several of the other tractor pulls.
In her role, she’s enjoyed getting to connect with people that come around at fair time.
“You get to see a lot of people you might not see otherwise,” she said. “I really enjoy doing that.”
Jean (Lux) graduated from Midland Community School in 1967. She married Ron Oberbreckling that same year. Ron passed away in 2010 after a lengthy illness. She and Ron had four children: Todd, Jenny Lange, Tim and Cory. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandsons.
Oberbreckling spent 25 years working in food service and as a paraprofessional at Midland. Jean is chairman of the Wyoming Area Betterment Co. (WABC) and makes sure that the Christmas City Celebration happens each year. She also serves on the Wyoming Historical Museum Commission, handling secretarial duties, giving tours, watering flowers and helping to keep the museum looking good. She’s also involved in congregate meals/senior dining, and does catering periodically at bingo in Oxford Junction.
Prior to getting involved in food service at Midland, she worked at the local café for a number of years. The job had a similar effect as her current role on the gate crew.
“I met a lot of people from around town and the area working there, too,” she said.
Since retiring from her work at Midland, Oberbreckling said she’s felt compelled to give back to the place she’s lived for the past 35 years.
“I always thought, after I retired, if the chance comes up to help the community or volunteer any place I could, I wanted to,” she said.