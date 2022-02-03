At their Jan. 24 meeting, Anamosa city council members voted to approve for final plans for phase one of the Old Dubuque Road extension with construction of a roundabout.
The first phase of the project, which was approved during a meeting early last year, would include the construction of the roundabout and connections between Old Dubuque Road and Parham Drive. Embankment work will be done in preparation for the next phase of the project, which calls for the construction of the bridge and walking trail over Highway 151 connecting 130th Street to the roundabout.
The plans have been submitted to the Iowa Department of Transportation for a planned April 19 letting date. The project had been initially planned for a letting in February, but funding requirements for the projects stated, “property acquisitions must be completed by the date of the final plan submittal, or a condemnation hearing be set prior to the letting. The final plan submittal for an Iowa DOT letting is approximately three months in advance of the letting.”
According to the update submitted by Lindsay Beaman of Snyder and Associates, three more agreements were needed on parcels for temporary easements. They were expected to be received prior to March 1 and stay on track for the new letting date.
The council members also approved an agreement for a surface transportation block grant program federal-aid swap project in an attempt to help pay for the first phase of the project. The city is requesting $1,326,000. The grant program allows for the entire cost of the project to be fully reimbursed.