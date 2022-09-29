It’s a year of milestones for Deb Oldham and Anamosa Dental Associates.
This year, Oldham celebrates 30 years in the industry and 20 years in her current location.
“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said of the milestones. “The milestones reflect the people that influenced my career.”
That influence started with her father, who was also a dentist, but she said her high school teachers were hugely influential, from her history teacher to her English teachers and her science teachers who saw she had the acumen to go into the field.
Once she committed to the field and got into dental school, she initially found her passion for the field of periodontal work—or work relating to the gums.
“My father, I found out after I started dental school…that that was his kind of specialty, too,” she said.
As she got further into her education, her passions clarified.
“I fell in love working with kids and working with the elderly,” she said. “The only way I knew I could get everything I wanted in dentistry was to be a general dentist. So, I just wanted to be the best general dentist I could be.”
Even 30 years later, those three areas are still what drives her passions in her practice. Over the course of that time there has been a lot of change in the field. Technology has obviously improved over that time, but preventative care as well. There have been advancements that have allowed the progress of cavities to be arrested to allow for less aggressive treatments when dealing with teeth.
As she’s continued her education throughout the course of her career, she’s kept up with advances in dental implants, too, helping to make them more functional faster.
In addition to celebrating her anniversary in the field, Oldham also celebrates two decades of her practice’s location on West Main Street. Even though her practice has been in place there for 20 years, it still serves her needs and that of the community and is proud of the “homey” feel she can create with it.
“I wouldn’t change a thing because I think it’s perfect,” she said. “It’s a smooth-running office, and it’s comfortable…and I feel happy and proud when I walk into the office.”
To celebrate, Oldham and her staff held an open house Sept. 22 to thank the community.
“Jones County in general has been phenomenal for me. I appreciate everything they’ve done for me as far as supporting me, and I try really hard to support back,” she said.