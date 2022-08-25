Name: Robyn Ceurvorst
Position: K-6 special education
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I grew up helping in my mom’s, grandma’s, and aunt’s classrooms in the Davenport Community Schools District. I completed schooling at Davenport West High (Diploma), University of Northern Iowa (BA), Colorado State University (MS), Oregon State University (PhD), Minnesota State University / Morningside University, Iowa (K-12 Iowa Teaching Licensure and Endorsements). I have taught as a higher education professor and preK-12 educator in Iowa, various domestic states, and internationally.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to a positive, rewarding, and growth-filled school year for all students!
Name: Amanda Wiese
Position: 4-6 math
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
This is my first full-time teaching position, and I am very excited to get started! I attended Iowa State University and graduated this past May. I have experiences in literature and math in the Ames area and am excited to implement all of the things I learned into my own classroom!
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I am looking forward to joining such a wonderful community! I have heard so many great things and am eager to be a part of all the fun! Personally, I am most excited to see all the friendships that will be formed, the discoveries that we will make during class and to make memories that will last a lifetime!
Name: Michael Peetz
Position: Physical education
1. 1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I have six years of teaching physical education experience. I have taught part time for a total of six years at Sacred Heart School in Maquoketa, and the last three years I was also the physical education teacher at LaSalle in Holy Cross.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
I look forward to meeting all the students at Olin and working with them to help them achieve their goals.
Name: Deb Serbousek
Position: Art/STEAM Teacher
1. What is your background/previous teaching experience?
I am starting my 21st year in education. This will be my 14th year teaching art, and then I was an associate for seven years prior to getting my license.
2. What are you looking forward to in the coming school year?
Exploring STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) with the students. This is a new position for me that I’m very excited about. It really expresses so many things to students with a hands-on approach, opening avenues to what they might be more interested in for their future.