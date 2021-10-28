Family: Wife, Linda, three daughters, a son, two stepdaughters, nine grandchildren and a dog, Levi.
Why are you running? I was approached by several people stating the current mayor is not seeking re-election, and they thought I would be a good fit for the community.
What is your background/experience? I actually have no experience as a mayor; however, I served on the Olin city council from 2008-20012.
What do you hope to accomplish? As the current mayor has done a tremendous job, I am going try very hard to fill his shoes and continue the success he has shown during his terms in office.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you? I have lived in the city of Olin for 26 years. Most people know me and are aware that I do not sugar coat anything. I am not making any promises I do not keep.
Name: Phillip Powelson
Family: I have four kids. My two oldest go to Midland and my two younger ones go here in Olin. My wife is a registered nurse. In our free time, we like to get outdoors and go hunting and fishing, but here lately, we have been busy with renovating our home and updating it.
Why are you running? The reason I am running for office is because I like small town living, and I want to preserve the way of life, but also remind our locals that we may be small, but we can still bring a lot of things here for our kids and ourselves to enjoy.
What is your background/experience? I am a mechanical engineer with Amazon.
What do you hope to accomplish? What I hope to accomplish is to get Olin back where it needs to be for our younger generation to enjoy and love living here but also respect our seniors and their wishes, too.