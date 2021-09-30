On Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, at approximately 7:06 a.m., Linn County deputies, Springville Fire, Area Ambulance and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement responded to a three-vehicle accident with injury at the intersection of Highway 151 and Wendling Lane.
On arrival, deputies discovered that a semi operated by Michael Lacourciere, 60, of Morton, Ill., pulling an oversized load westbound on Highway 151 at Wendling Lane, failed to observe the width restriction of the construction zone limited to one lane and came to stop in the roadway.
He pulled onto the shoulder and began to back up. This brought westbound traffic to a stop, causing a semi being operated by Gary Schulte, 60, of New Vienna to rear end another semi operated by Wayne Myhre, 64, of Bloomington, Wis., which was pushed into another semi in front of it operated by Ronald Fagan, 64, of Onslow.
Myhre was transported by Area Ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Traffic flow was interrupted briefly while the road was cleared of debris.
Schulte was cited for failure to stop at a safe and assured distance.
Lacourciere was cited for oversized load permit violation, failure to maintain control, and warned for unsafe backing.