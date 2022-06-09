One hundred and fifty years ago, a handful of brave pioneers decided to build a Presbyterian Church in Onslow after hearing that the railroad would be built and going through Onslow. The railroad is gone now, but the church still stands and so does the town.
The charter members of the church were: John and Margaret Paul, Mrs. Sarah Woodyard, Mrs. Francis Paul, Mrs. Grace Tasker, Mrs. Sarah Franks, Mr. and Mrs. John Sims, Mr. Robert and Mrs. Ellen McCready, Mrs. Isabel Smith and Mrs. Mary J. Tasker. The land was donated for the building of the church by Mr. Essau M. Franks; and through the concentrated efforts of the members, the building was built and dedicated in November 1872.
During the next 150 years, many structural changes were made to the building. These included electrical wiring, putting a basement under the church, installing a furnace, removal of the steeple after it was struck by lightning, removal of the cupola in order to modernize the exterior front of the building and changing out the pews and carpet. There were three classrooms and an office added to the north and east sides of the church to accommodate the increase in numbers of members.
There have been two manses to provide housing for the ministers who were serving the congregation. The first manse was sold in 1956, and the new manse was built and ready for occupancy in October 1966.
Forty-three pastors have served the Onslow church from 1872 to 2022. Many of these ministers were shared with the Wyoming Presbyterian Church, the Bethel Presbyterian Church (which later united with the Onslow Church) and currently the Community Presbyterian Church in Cascade.
The church wishes to invite anyone to their 150th anniversary celebration. It will be held at the church on June 12 with a church service from 10 to 11 a.m. After the service, there will be an open house and tour of the church as well as a light lunch. This will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please come join in the celebration of the rich history of the church.
