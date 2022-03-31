Anamosa
An open house Sunday, March 27, showcased the future home of the Art and Culture Center for Eastern Iowa at 107 North Garnavillo Street.
The building was purchased by the Arts Court Visual & Performance, a 501©3 non-profit organization devoted to enhancing culture and education through visual and performance arts for the Eastern corridor. The organization was formed in 2014, and KC Kiner Wortman said the center has always been a part of those plans.
The building is the third different building for the purchase of housing the center, and the one she said is “by far the best space” the group has found to meet those ends.
The perspective floor plan for the center was on display as the public entered the building. The center will provide studio, classroom and meeting spaces for a wide variety of artists. The basement is planned to be used for the messier arts, like pottery. The main floor will include things like a stage, gallery, conference and box office. The upper floor provides the apartment for the resident artist as well as studio space.
The initial goals are getting a bathroom in the basement and apartments ready for the top floor. That’s in line with the plans for the facility to host an artist in residence to oversee day to day operations. Those are the first priorities so that someone can be there to watch the building, which has been a target for vandalism in the past.
The total renovations of the space is estimated to take approximately three years, depending on fundraising efforts and grants able to be secured for the project. Feedback from the community even brought up a couple of other opportunities for that, as well. Roller skating activities on the third floor were a part of the open house’s agenda on March 27 and holding events like that as the fundraising continues will remain part of the plans, as well as possible escape rooms and a rock-climbing wall to help with fundraising while the building undergoes the necessary renovations.
Other projects introduced at the open house, like the collaborative art projects and tile painting fundraiser, will continue, and future events to continue to show off the building are also planned.
Overall, the community feedback they got from the open house was overwhelmingly positive.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” Wortman said. “I imagine about half the people came from Monticello. So, there’s excitement all over the county.”
Information on future events and updates will be shared in the Facebook group Arts Court Visual and Performance. For more information, contact KC Kiner Wortman at 319-821-1424 or by email at thouartkc@gmail.com.