Since 2014, Jones County conservation has partnered with their colleagues in Dubuque and Jackson counties to provide Older Wiser and Livelier Souls programming for seniors.
The program has been going on longer than that across the state and the country. The adult programming focuses on environmental education.
“OWL programs offer the opportunity for like-minded adults to get together and have a great time while learning more about the world around them. OWLS host speakers as well plan trips throughout the tri-state area,” Jones County naturalist Michele Olson said.
Programs offered throughout the year can include things like day trips, half and whole day outings, and special speaker events throughout Eastern Iowa and local adjacent states. Activities offered throughout the course of the year includes snowshoeing, cross country skiing, a daytrip to a national wildlife refuge, several evening hikes to Codfish Hollow Hill Prairie, paddling on the Wapsipinicon River, a foraging hike and Dutch oven cooking class and a fall colors outing on the Maquoketa River.
“Our three-county conservation board department naturalist teams gather annually to schedule programming for the upcoming year. We try to include outings that will intrigue and inspire participating from a wide range of participants,” Olson said.
Those participants can attend every event or pick and choose the events that are of interest to them.
“Some of the people attending are ‘regulars,’ and some programs draw new faces. Since it is not a ‘club,’ participants do not have to feel as though they must attend all sessions. They can come to whichever programs they are interested in,” Olson said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of conservation areas has seen record numbers in Jones County, but OWLS events remain largely dependent on the interest in a given excursion.
“Program attendance has been up and down since COVID. It really depends on the program and who it interests. Some OWLS events have up to or over 40 participants; many routinely have around 20 attendees. We have also tried to make sure many of the programs are outside and have easy access to social distancing – so we are not all crammed into small inside spaces,” Olson said.
For those interested in participating in the next OWLS event, it arrives Friday, Oct. 14, for the Maquoketa River Fall Colors Paddle. This year’s 9.6-mile paddle will take participants from the Highway 136 River Access to the Canton Bridge Access along the South Fork of the Maquoketa River.
The trip will offer participants a chance to learn a little about the archaeology, history and geology of the area through a short presentation before paddling. Paddlers will float past heavily wooded bluffs, bedrock boulders, rocky outcroppings, scenic vistas and remnants of forgone times.
Participants should bring their own kayak or canoes, paddles, pfd’s, dry bags, extra dry clothing, warm aquatic footwear, sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks/lunch and drinking water. A limited number of kayaks and equipment are available for rent. This outing is river level and weather dependent.
Participants should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Highway 136 access to drop off watercraft and participants and at 9 a.m. at the Canton Bridge Access to drop off vehicles and shuttle drivers back to the put-in site. Introductions, history and safety talk will take place at 10 a.m. at the Highway 136 Access. Those planning on attending should pre-register at https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Jones.aspx.