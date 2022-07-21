On July 9, at the annual Department of Iowa American Legion Convention in Des Moines, Robert Hines was named as the Sons of The American Legion 2022 Member of the Year for the Detachment of Iowa. Hines serves as both the adjutant and finance officer for Wapsie Squadron 473 in Oxford Junction.
With a total of 151 Squadrons and over 4,800 members in Iowa, Hines was singled out for his efforts in making the Oxford Junction Squadron become a reality. He was cited for the immeasurable contributions he made in recruiting members and his amazing organizational skills to get the squadron chartered by National Headquarters.
In the nomination package for this coveted award, squadron advisor Bill Goodman stated, “Simply put, I don’t believe that we would have ever gotten the squadron up-and-running, chartered and functioning without his incredible foresight and persistent efforts. Always positive and upbeat, Robert is an astute individual who has a knack for detail in working day-to-day issues, as well as focusing on the big picture. I am simply in awe of what he does on a consistent basis. In my 30-year military career and subsequent 18 years of work in the Federal Civil Service, he stands out as one of the most reliable individuals that I have ever encountered. Robert is the epitome of hard work and determination. The Oxford Junction American Legion Family would not be where it is today without the efforts put forth by this multi-talented individual.”
Founded in 1932, Sons of The American Legion (SAL) exists to honor the service and sacrifice of Legionnaires. Wapsie Squadron 473 was chartered on 20 November 2021.
SAL members include males of all ages whose parents, step-parents, or grandparents served in the U.S. military and were eligible for American Legion membership.
Although the “Sons” has its own membership, the organization is not a separate entity. Rather, the SAL is a program of The American Legion. Many Legionnaires hold dual membership in the SAL.
The Sons organization is divided into Detachments at the State level and Squadrons at the local level. A squadron pairs with a local American Legion Post; a squadron’s charter is contingent upon its parent post’s charter. However, squadrons can determine the extent of their services to the community, state and nation. They are permitted flexibility in planning programs and activities to meet their needs, but they must remember the SAL mission: to strengthen the four pillars of The American Legion. Therefore, squadrons place an emphasis on preserving American traditions and values, improving the quality of life for our nation’s children, caring for veterans and their families and teaching the fundamentals of good citizenship.
Since 1988, SAL has raised more than $5.8 million for The American Legion Child Welfare Foundation. SAL members have volunteered over 500,000 hours at Veterans hospitals and have raised over $1,000,000 for VA hospitals and VA homes. The Sons also support the Citizens Flag Alliance, a coalition dedicated to protecting the U.S. flag from desecration through a constitutional amendment.