Oxford Junction
In addition to celebrating the nation’s independence, the 4th of July weekend had a special significance in Oxford Junction in 2021.
The weekend served as a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding in 1871.
At the legionnaire ballroom, following the raising of the new U.S. and Iowa flags for the year, a short ceremony was held recounting the city’s founding. Mayor Kristina Stevenson went over the history in the town.
The two main figures cited in the history of the town were John Bryan and Samuel Coon.
Bryan was born in 1820 in Ohio and moved to the area after visiting relatives in eastern Iowa in 1849 and convincing his family, including brother-in-law Coon, to come with him. Bryan owned 420 acres of land and laid out an eight-lot town in 1871 where the railroads would cross in the middle of Oxford Township, hence the name Oxford Junction.
“Every homeowner in Oxford Junction holds an abstract that traces its ownership back to John Bryan,” Stevenson said.
Bryan eventually moved to Greene County in 1880 where he perished in a well-digging accident.
Coon was also born in 1820 and, in addition to the usual farming activities that people of the time participated in, was also skilled in carpentry and trapping. He built the first school in the town. Coon’s grandson Maynard, married “Tillie” Stratilek, daughter of the man who founded the town’s first grocery store in 1874, Alois Stratilik. One of the pair’s three sons, Victor, operated the store with his wife, Marguerite, and children after buying the store from Buck Stratilek. Eventually, the store’s name was changed to Coon’s Corner. Tillie Coon died at the age of 101 Dec. 26, 1990, and the descendants still operate it to this day.
After the history lessons, any descendants of the town’s founders were asked to come forward. One such descendant was great-great-great-grandson Len Bryan.
“I just discovered this a couple years ago,” Len said, who currently resides in Minnesota and whose wife is from Maquoketa.
The year 1871 was a popular year for cities to be founded in Jones County. Onslow was also founded in 1871, as was Center Junction, the latter of which was disbanded back in 2015. Martelle will celebrate their 150th birthday next year, 2022.