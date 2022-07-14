2021 fair royalty and 2022 potential royalty gathered for the public portion of the Great Jones County Fair Queen Contest. Pictured from left to right are 2021 queen Karli Recker, Maddie Stadtmueller, Reagan Schneiter, Callie Lynch, Alyssa Lux, Emily Hendricks, Gracie Henderson, Grace Cooksley, Madison Butterworth, Libby Busha, Grace Bergfeld and 2021 princess Bronwyn Hodge.
2021 fair royalty and 2022 potential royalty gathered for the public portion of the Great Jones County Fair Queen Contest. Pictured from left to right are 2021 queen Karli Recker, Maddie Stadtmueller, Reagan Schneiter, Callie Lynch, Alyssa Lux, Emily Hendricks, Gracie Henderson, Grace Cooksley, Madison Butterworth, Libby Busha, Grace Bergfeld and 2021 princess Bronwyn Hodge.
Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo
Madison Butterworth was presented a certificate by Calli McQuillen for being selected as the “people’s choice” for best skit.
The 10 candidates vying for the crown of Great Jones County Fair queen took to a new stage Sunday, July 10, as the annual pageant was relocated to the Youth Development Center at the Jones County Extension office.
The candidates competing for this year’s title are Grace Bergfeld, Libby Busha, Madison Butterworth, Grace Cooksley, Gracie Henderson, Emily Hendricks, Alyssa Lux, Callie Lynch, Reagan Schneiter and Maddie Stadtmueller.
The contest consisted of candidate introductions, formal gown presentations with an onstage question and skits on “What the Great Jones County Fair Means to Me.” Skits ranged from parodies of “12 Days of Christmas” and “We Owned the Night,” to a fair-themed Family Feud, a game of H.O.R.S.E., reciting from a “Fair Diary,” brewing up cups of coffee or science experiments and a fishing expedition.
For the first time, a “People’s Choice” award was handed out for the favorite skit. Butterworth was declared the winner for her fair-themed rendition of “We Owned the Night.”
In addition to introducing the candidates for 2022, the 2021 royalty looked back on their time as fair royalty and how the lessons they learned have helped them beyond the competition.
“I have grown as a person, becoming more confident in public speaking and interacting with the public,” princess Bronwyn Hodge said. “To the next princess: cherish every moment and take it all in.”
“This competition taught me so many lifelong social, interviewing and speaking skills. I have used these skills to make new friends at college,” queen Karli Recker said.
“What a true blessing it has been to get to know them better over the past year,” co-coordinator Ellen Schlarmann said of her first pair of royalty they shepherded through their yearlong reigns.
The new Great Jones County Fair royalty will be crowned July 19, at Sneak-a-Peek night at 6 p.m.