Anamosa
A pair of Anamosa teens have been charged with a trio of drug charges following an investigation by the Anamosa Police Department.
According to the arrest report, the Anamosa Police Department charged a teen, 15, from Anamosa with distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Andrew Thomas, 18, of Anamosa was charged with distribution to person under age possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stemmed from an alleged sale of a THC cartridge and vape pen to another juvenile in the rear alley at a residence along South Davis Street. According to the arrest report for the teen, surveillance video showed a black ford Fiesta registered to Thomas pulling up to the alley behind a juvenile’s house and interacting with him. The juvenile returned to the house, came back out and interacted with the Ford again before walking back to the house making movements “consistent with the use of electronic vape pens.”
Upon speaking with both the teen and Thomas, the teen said had driven to the house after the teen had purchased the vape and cartridge from a male on Snapchat and then arranged for the sale of the cartridge and vape over Snapchat with the juvenile. The juvenile explained how the cartridge and payment were exchanged and a screenshot of the Snapchat was provided to the officer.
The teen was released with a “promise to appear” June 22. Thomas was arrested June 24 after a warrant check.