The City of Anamosa is taking a second stab at getting approval for the rehab of the former Daly Creek Winery into the new police station.
Brian Stark of Martin Gardner Architecture went over the most recent estimate for the project. It is $991,545 for an overall subtotal with a suggested project cost of $1.384 million to cover the cost of contingencies to help cover any potential increase in prices or further issues that may be uncovered during the course of the work.
The city had previously approved up to $700,000 for the renovation of the old Daly Creek Winery into the city’s new police station. Back in October, the last time an estimate had been given, total construction costs were estimated to come in at $637,000, including $145,800 for interior work and $238,952 for services work, the latter of which includes an overhaul of the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The contracting fees of 10% put the project over the $700,000 threshold by $977. Construction and design contingencies and professional fees and contingencies put the total cost of the project at just over $1 million.
The biggest change over the last nine months has been the cost, which is something Stark has seen across clients and projects. As work has continued on the plans, the project involves a little more structural work than the firm had hoped would be necessary and changes in the type of flooring to be installed, due to the required thickness. He felt while that some of the costs are higher, given certain requirements of the renovation, that the cost had been kept as low as possible.
Police chief and interim city administrator Jeremiah Hoyt concurred, noting the architects had been informed that they needed to keep the project as economical as possible.
“It’s as close as we can get to bare bones,” he said.
The council members approved putting the project out for bid, and there will be a public hearing on the proposal and to receive bids at the Aug. 22 meeting.
A hearing was also set for a loan for the first phase of the Old Dubuque Road project not to exceed $2.2 million. Hoyt said the actual number would likely be much lower, as the city was expecting to receive grant funding to make the number approximately $900,000. However, Hoyt wanted to make sure the not to exceed number took into account the total cost of the project so the city would have the ability to borrow for the cost of the phase. That hearing will be held at the July 25 meeting.