Anamosa
A recent trip to Panama allowed a local girl scout to have some unique experiences over the course of two weeks.
Updated: July 22, 2022 @ 12:45 am
Anamosa
A recent trip to Panama allowed a local girl scout to have some unique experiences over the course of two weeks.
Ruby Robertson had the opportunity to complete a course in Panama through Outward Bound Costa Rica. The organization offered a selection of opportunities, and, while she said she has not previously been involved in conservation projects around the county, the “Sea Turtle, Service and Scuba Adventure” course through the company was one that appealed to her.
The excursion included getting certified as a scuba diver, assisting local turtles and completing a community service project in the remote village that hosted her and her cohorts.
Though getting her scuba certification provided challenges, Robertson said the reward was more than worth it.
“At first, scuba diving was really hard…Once we got going on dives, it was really fun,” she said, noting one dive stood out in particular. “We got to see an old shipwreck.”
During times she stayed on the shore and helped the local sea turtle population by doing things like cleaning the beaches and helping the newly hatched turtles.
“That was probably my favorite part, getting to release a sea turtle into the ocean,” Robertson said. “It was just cool seeing how little they are.”
As part of a pre-selected project, Robertson and the rest of her group helped build a sidewalk. Prior to helping lay out the concrete path, the group utilized the existing path on their way out to the scuba diving boat and got to see how much the project was needed.
During the course of her time there, she got to spend time nightly with the locals from the village. Though not the most fluent Spanish speaker, Robertson said she was able to communicate pretty well with those she interacted with, and they were more than happy to assist her with any miscommunications.
Now back in her hometown, Robertson said there was one particular aspect of the trip she’ll take forward.
“The living conditions were pretty rough. We didn’t have running water for two weeks,” she said. “Coming back home, it was eye-opening to see how people live like that for their whole entire lives and how lucky we are to have what we take for granted every single day.”
