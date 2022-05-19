Anamosa
A statewide tour of Iowa’s state parks done in style stopped in Anamosa May 12.
It was part of the All-State Park tour where crew members Kevin Szcodronski of Ankeny and Ann Raisch of Eldora have been touring the state in a 1930 Ford Model A to visit all 94 state parks in Iowa. Visiting all the state parks in Iowa has been a dream of Raisch’s, and the tour allows other local residents to get in on tours while marking the 100th anniversary of the state parks.
The purpose of the tour is to show support for state parks in Iowa, recognize the contributions that state parks provide to our quality of life, celebrate Iowa State Parks Centennial and travel along Iowa’s scenic roadways.
Why do it in a Model A, though?
“That’s the vintage that first brought the public to state parks in the late ‘20s, early ‘30s,” Szcodronski said.
Being faster and more dependable than the Model T, people could travel to a state park, even 30 or 40 miles away, and make it back home the same day.
The former head of the parks system, Szcodronski obviously has a wealth of knowledge about the parks, but that doesn’t mean the tour hasn’t been a learning experience.
“The largest thing that we’ve learned so far is that everywhere we go, there’s so much excitement for the people in their park. Whether it’s the park staff, or the friends’ group, or the community,” he said, adding he and Raisch have discussed that being the big lesson of the tour. “There is lots of positive energy coming from people for their state park.”
The tour has lived up to Raisch’s expectations.
“We’ve had a good time,” she said. “Iowa is so pretty this time of year.”
She has been particularly enamored with a lot of the smaller parks she’s seen along the tour.
“I like the quietness,” she said, with Szcodronski adding that the interest in parks seems to be higher in smaller communities.
Those joining in for the day included Mike Louviere of Anamosa, who started with them in Palo, and even though he’s seen both the parks, enjoyed the presentations and the experience of traveling with the group. As a car enthusiast as well, the event saw his interests align perfectly. Louviere said the tour gave him the opportunity to spend some time with his grandkids, Karsten and Alexander Janzen.
The day started in Palo at Pleasant Creek State Recreation area before making the drive to Anamosa. With the unseasonably warm weather, the touring crew appreciated the opportunity to step into the air-conditioned Lawrence Community Center in between their arrival in town and heading out to the state park. The plan was to hit Maquoketa and Bellevue the following day.
Three tour loops with 33 state park stops were accomplished in October 2021. The remaining four loops and 61 parks are scheduled for 2022.