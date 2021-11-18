Anamosa
The Jones County Supervisors were briefed on how the recently opened access center in Cedar Rapids was impacting Jones County.
Director of the Linn County Access Center, Erin Jordan, talked about the opening months of the center, which held its ribbon cutting in March. The goal of the access center is to provide crisis care for people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse crisis and offer people a place to go without taking up hospital beds or having to go to jail. Admission is completely voluntary.
The center includes crisis beds for those that need to stay at the facility for a few days. Patients generally stay between three to five days and provide a range of health screenings and coordinating treatment with various community partners for extra services like counseling. The center is not for people in need of immediate medical care or those that could hurt themselves, other patients or the center’s employees. It is meant to be a short-term solution, while facilitating a connection for future services.
While at the facility, there is a check in from a mental health provider every 24 hours, but the overall goal is to get the individuals to a place where they can reenter the community while connecting them with the mental health resources they need for after they are discharged. They are also currently working on developing detox services.
Jordan said that according to the early data, the access center is working as intended by diverting people away from jail and the hospitals. One quarter of the people brought in would have had to go to jail previously while 50% would have been hospitalized.
One aspect that has been surprising in the early months was how many of the people that have walked into the facility—70% of them—wouldn’t have otherwise sought out any of the services the center offers.
“We know we’re going to take people away from jail, we know we’re going to take people away from hospitals, we have no idea how to measure, grasp the people who would have done nothing,” Jordan said.
Partners like Abbe Health, Area Substance Abuse Council, Foundation 2 Crisis Services, Penn Center and Cedar Rapids EMTs help the center with their services, but the most important partnership that has been developed is the one between the center and law enforcement.
The partnership between the center and the Jones County Sherriff’s office was an early development.
In the past, there were three options for someone going through a crisis: hospitalization, jail or have people contact a doctor in the morning.
“They weren’t the best options,” Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver said.
He said he still thinks about some of the people that reached out over the years that didn’t want to be hospitalized but reached out because they didn’t know what to do and ended up having to go to the hospital because there weren’t the options that the access center can now provide. Likewise, the access centers can help people with underlying issues where just going to jail isn’t the most helpful solution.
The reason the partnership with law enforcement is so important for the access center, according to Graver, is to get officers thinking about the center as a viable option instead of just defaulting to arrests and jail.
“If we start using it as an agency, when we assist these other agencies with calls, it sort of bleeds over to them,” Graver said.
Jones County Sheriff Greg Graver serves on the center’s advisory board where people with a diverse background can discuss what is working and what isn’t. Making sure the process can run as well as possible is key in making sure that access centers become a tool that officers are more likely to use. They are looking at including the access center as part of the booking process, so it becomes part of officers’ thought processes.
In addition to getting the word out to officers, getting the word out to the general public is important as well.
“Anybody can refer anybody,” Graver said, either having mobile crisis come to people or by walking into the center. “They don’t turn them away.”