Anamosa
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was on hand at the Jones County Courthouse June 10 as the Jones County Auditor’s Office and a bipartisan panel worked to audit the ballots from Monticello’s five precincts from the June 7 primary.
The precinct, selected at random by the Iowa Secretary of State Office, was the largest precinct for the primary with 670 votes cast in person. As a result, four people helped with the count, two each Democrat and Republican, instead of the usual three.
Both Pate and Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein said they were pleased with the turnout from election night. Hein said she looked at vote counts dating back to 1998 and that in that time, the primary lagged behind only 2020 as the most voted in primary in Jones County during that period. With redistricting as a result of the census, there were some competitive primaries to drive out the vote, like Jones County’s Iowa House District 66.
It’s the first primary election held with the new rules concerning absentee ballots, requiring the ballots to be returned by election night to be counted. While there was a small amount, 29, that were not returned in time, Hein said her office made an effort to remind people of the new deadlines.
“We felt like we did our best. We talked to people on the phone, and there’s notice that goes out with their ballots saying they have to be returned by a certain time,” she said. “We tried to, on our Facebook page as the time got closer, keep putting reminders out there.”
“Deadlines have always been there,” Pate said of the absentee process. “Even before the changes, we would still have people who miss the deadline.”
The post-election audit practice is common for all types of elections, primaries, special, city/school elections, and Pate said it was important for a light to be shone on the process.
“In recent years, people have had a much stronger interest in hearing about the integrity side, and we do a lot of things to ensure that,” he said.
When it comes to questions they receive, often times, Pate said his office will get questions about something that occurs in a different state without a voter realizing that the state in question does things by a different process than Iowa. Other times, the office has to battle misinformation when a story can gain traction on social media that has no basis in fact.
Making sure the process is transparent, therefore, is of the utmost importance. On the county level, Hein said one source of confusion can be people thinking ballot request forms and the actual ballots are the same thing.
Hein said in addition to the post-election audit, county employees spent more than 100 hours testing voting equipment ahead of the primary. There were multiple checks and balances along the way, including multiple checks to make sure the ballots were printed correctly.
The stop in Jones County was one of a series the state’s top election official has been making at audits across the state, and he said he’s been appreciative of all the work that’s been done by Iowans to make sure elections run smoothly.
“The unsung heroes are the poll workers,” Pate said. “They are the ones who are the representation of all those voters to make sure there’s transparency.”