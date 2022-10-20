Testing

Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein, right, discusses the testing of voting machines Oct. 11 during a visit from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

 Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo

Anamosa

Oct. 11, Secretary of State Paul Pate joined Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein in Anamosa to oversee tests of the county’s election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

