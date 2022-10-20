Anamosa
Oct. 11, Secretary of State Paul Pate joined Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein in Anamosa to oversee tests of the county’s election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Pate said he tries to get around to as many of the tests going on ahead of the election that he can to check in with as many county offices as possible, all of whom are testing to ensure their machines are properly prepared for the upcoming vote.
“We have over 1,500 voting precincts in the state. That means we’re close to probably 2,000 voting machines in the state,” Pate said. “It’s not a five-minute project. In some counties, it takes two weeks.”
In Jones County, it takes about three days of testing to complete the process. Though time consuming, Hein said it’s important because it ensures that the office can have faith in that the machines are working properly.
They are tested for the polling place at which they will be at on election day, so they can be tested against the practice ballots they will be using. Machines that will be used to tabulate absentee ballots can accept any of the ballots used across the county. There are more than 30 different ballots that will be used in Jones County.
The machines are run through a series of tests utilizing a detailed checklist to make sure they match the answer key they are supposed to. After each test, a partner is used to read off each result to make sure it matches properly.
“Any machine that is not working properly, is taken out of circulation,” Pate said. “It is not used until it is fixed.”
Hein said in her time with the auditor’s office, having been elected two years ago, any tests that are not read correctly by the machine is because the answer key was put in wrong.
“Every time they have not matched…it’s really never the machine’s fault. I’ve always found it to be human error,” she said.
The machines do get serviced and software updates regularly, the last of which was done in March.
The testing process is always open to members of the public and media and the transparency was an important aspect so that voters can have faith in the process.
“Voters should not be worried,” Hein said of the integrity of the machines.
Pate and Hein said the majority of questions that they get about voting machines cite concerns about machines being connected to the internet and that votes can be manipulated.
“That is not true. Your vote is in the box,” Pate said, gesturing to the tote at the bottom of the machine where the ballots drop into. “We even do a post-election audit where my office will designate to Whitney one precinct where they will pull out all those ballots and hand count them to make sure they match up.”
Hein added that the machine is merely tabulating the number of circles filled in on the submitted ballot. She said it’s always important to wait as voters submit the ballot because the machine will actually alert the voter if any error was made in filling out the ballot.