Chapter members and guests on hand to mark the centennial were Nancy Mulford, Beverly Brandt (guest), Christin Walz (guest) and Posey Griffin in the first row, Cindy Wahl (guest), Verna Lewison, Dorothy Russell, Claudia Miller, Betsy Remley, Ruth Ann James Calloway Kellems (guest), Karen Biere and Esther Legg in the second row, Jan Beardsley, Marilyn Lambertson, Patrice Marling, Terri Bailey (guest), Bonnie Cummings, CJ Warner, Sue-Ellen Sherman, Mary Jo Hamre, Sharon Davis and Val Daily in the third row and Karen Flieler, Emily Minnie (guest), Arlie Willems, Greta Lundsgard-Vaughn, Kathryn Bates (guest), Cali Beals, Connie McKean, Mary Ann Sult, Polly Chalstrom, Barb Etscheidt and Erin Humpal in the fourth row.
Anamosa’s P.E.O. Chapter FU held their 100th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in St. Paul’s Lutheran fellowship room. The event had been postponed for a year and a half because of COVID-19. A number of out-of-town guests who had been chapter members when they lived in Anamosa joined the celebration.
The chapter was originally formed on April 30, 1921. P.E.O. is a philanthropic, educational organization that began with seven young women at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, in 1869. There are now more than half a million members. P.E.O. provides scholarships and loans for women to help further their education.