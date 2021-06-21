Coggon
On June 20 Linn County Deputies responded to Casey's General Store at 5110 Hwy 13 in Coggon for an alarm call at 9:19 p.m., according to a Linn County Sheriff’s Office press release. The first responding deputy arrived at 10:25 p.m. hours and entered the front door of the store. Upon entering the front door the deputy was immediately met by an armed suspect trying to leave the store. The suspect fired a handgun multiple times striking the deputy. After shooting the deputy, the suspect left the store in a van. As the suspect was leaving the area, a second Linn County Deputy was arriving in the area and saw a van leaving at high speed. The deputy pursued the van and after a short pursuit the suspect crashed into a bridge under construction on 3rd St N on the north edge of the Coggon city limits. The suspect immediately fled on foot. A Linn County K9 responded to the area and was used to track the suspect north and east of the Coggon area. The K9 lost the track near Aldrich Rd north of Hwy 13. Numerous law enforcement agencies and K9's from Eastern Iowa responded to assist during the search and investigation.
The search for the suspect remains ongoing at this time and the Linn County Sheriff's Office is being assisted by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Marion Police Department, Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, US Marshals, ATF, Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, DCI, Hiawatha Police Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Linn County Conservation Board and Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
A person of interest in the investigation has been developed and that person is Stanley L. Donahue, 36, from Chicago, Ill. Donahue is a black male, approximately 5"10-6'0 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Donahue they should call the Linn County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency. Donahue should be considered armed and dangerous and we encourage the public not to confront Donahue. We also encourage the public to lock the doors to their house and vehicles and make sure all of your vehicles are still at your residence. If one of your vehicles is missing, please contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
The injured deputy suffered serious injuries and had multiple gunshot wounds, but is in stable condition at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
“This was a tragic and needless shooting that resulted in serious injuries to one of our deputies who was merely doing his job to protect the citizens of Linn County. It is my sincere hope that Stanley Donahue surrenders to law enforcement, so that we can peacefully resolve this situation,” Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said.