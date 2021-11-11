According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends Pfizer-BioNTech Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 CDC’s independent advisory committee, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted Nov. 2 to recommend Pfizer’s Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those 5-11 years of age under Emergency Use Authorization. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention director has also approved ACIP’s recommendations. Iowa healthcare providers can begin administering the pediatric Pfizer vaccine to children 5-11 years of age once vaccine shipments have been received.
Effective immediately, CDC recommends: A two-dose, primary vaccination series for everyone ages 5 years and older, regardless of a history of symptomatic or asymptomatic COVID-19 infection or seropositivity. Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for children 5–11 years of age, under an Emergency Use Authorization. COVID-19 vaccines may be administered without regard to timing of other vaccines. This includes simultaneous administration of COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines on the same day.
COVID-19 by the numbers
As of Nov. 8, Jones County’s 14-day positivity continued to drop from 9.9% to 9.5%. The seven-day stats decreased from 10.3% to 8.5%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 42 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of two over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,967.
Three positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Nov. 8, an increase of one from the previous week.
As of Nov. 8, cases were reported at two school buildings in the Anamosa school district. Three cases were reported among students at Strawberry Hill Elementary, a decrease of one from the previous week. None were reported among staff in the building, a decrease of two. One student was reported at the high school. No cases were reported among staff or students at any other buildings.
As a county, 54.1% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .3% over last week. Statewide, that number is 55.7%, with Johnson County leading the state at 65%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.4 million.
In Linn County as of Nov. 8, the 14-day average sat at 9.1%, same as the previous week, and the seven-day average was at 8.9%, a decrease of .5%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 304, an increase of seven over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 91% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.