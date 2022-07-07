Helping others is what Iowa Master Farm Homemakers do.
Women selected as member of the Iowa Master Farm Homemakers Guild (IMFH) make life better for others in their communities, churches and numerous organizations on the local, state and national level, while sharing farm responsibilities, running businesses and raising their families. They care about people, both here and abroad.
Home for Haiti
At their recent spring meeting, IMFH members voted to buy a Sukup Sate T Home to be constructed in Haiti.
The homes feature a double-roof system to both reflect the heat and catch fresh rain water. These unique homes can be utilized as a hospital, school or family dwelling.
The 20-gauge galvanized steel construction has a 75-year life expectancy and most importantly, the home is earthquake and hurricane-resistant, able to withstand winds of 145 miles per hour. This is the second home the IMFH has purchased for Haiti.
New scholarship
IMFH members also voted to establish a new IMFH scholarship of $500.
The annual award will be given to an Iowa high school senior girl who exhibits the values of the organization, including education, life-long learning and volunteerism. This scholarship is in addition to the annual Ruth B. Sayre national scholarship, which is also supported by IMFH.
The IMFH Guild has been sponsored by Wallaces Farmer since the program’s inception in 1928.
If you know an Iowa farm woman who should be recognized for her accomplishments, fill out a nomination application at iowamasterfarmhomemakers.org.
The group’s fall meeting and recognition luncheon will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Airport Holiday Inn, Des Moines.