When the Pickneys approached the age where they could start participating in 4-H shows, their mother recalled her fond memories of showing sheep when she was younger. She wondered if her children felt the same as her daughter, Gracie, explained.
“My mom used to show sheep, and my brother’s first year she was like, ‘Hey, do you want to show sheep?’ and brother said yes,” she said.
Now both Mason and Gracie have shown sheep for multiple years. Gracie said Mason enjoyed the experience, so when it was Gracie’s turn to start hopping in the show ring, he offered to teacher her, which is how she ended up in the sheep ring, too.
Having started showing sheep, Gracie has found she enjoys it as sheep are a little smaller and easier to handle than some of the other livestock options that could be shown.
Pickney showed the champion derby lamb at this year’s fair. Though she was proud of the way her lamb looked, she was surprised when she was judged to have the best entry for the show. When it comes to the derby class, when compared to other classes in the sheep show, Pickney said it’s all about the weight.
“You set them up like a normal lamb, but it’s kind of depending on the weight and how they grow,” she said.
This year, though it isn’t her first year showing, she participated in the showmanship class for the first time. A friend helped Pickney prepare for that aspect of the show. The hard work paid off, as she earned second in the intermediate class. The lessons she learned in the class she feels helped her improve her craft in the ring by helping her be more aware of where she was in relation to the judge and how she set her sheep up in the ring.
Having enjoyed her experiences thus far, she’s excited to keep showing sheep into the future.