Springville
As Autumn Pino has followed her passion for education, the new shared superintendent between Springville and Lisbon has always looked to where she can make the biggest impact.
That philosophy has been shaped by the “great mentors” she’s had over the course of her career that encouraged her to take on various leadership roles during the course of her career in education.
“The blend of a superintendency or a principalship is so great because it blends education, which I’m totally passionate about, with leadership, and those two things together sort of make me feel more fulfilled,” she said.
After graduating from Loras College, Pino got her start as a special education teacher in the Prairie district before moving into administration as a principal at a small Catholic school in Galena, then moving to Maquoketa middle school and Pleasant Valley High school, before working with first through 12th graders as principal at the Roosevelt Creative Corridor Business Academy.
“One thing that I felt fortunate to learn early on is the importance of being a servant leader,” she said. “When you go into the work literally thinking I’m here to serve others, or to make an organization better or doing this on behalf of kids, your key drivers in decisions change completely.”
“That decision-making process is so much easier because you’re focused on the right thing.”
Another huge lesson for Pino was the importance of empowering others, something that will be important to continue in a shared superintendency.
Even before she applied for the position, Pino admired the reputation that the community has developed in terms of its schools and being able to offer students opportunities. In any interactions she’s had with those from the area, the pride in the district has always been something that’s stood out. Pino is looking forward to expanding the possibilities available to students. Possible paths forward include further expanding opportunities students have in the career and technical education fields.
As she gets settled into her new position, she will determine the best steps for the district to take to continue to move forward and then present an attractive option for prospective families and students to ensure the district can continue to grow. Pino plans to connect not only to staff members and fellow administrators but members of the community to help determine the direction of the district.
“I think it’s important that even though my title is the superintendent of the Springville Community School District, I really am serving this community,” she said.
Ensuring that the district was heading somewhere that the community could get behind would help ensure that there was an energy behind district priorities.
Pino is looking forward to her new opportunity and is excited to get started.
“I think this is the right fit at the right time, and I feel humbled that the community chose me,” she said.