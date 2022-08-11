Anamosa
The opportunity for Starlighters II Theatre to showcase a wholly original work is not one that comes along very often.
Yes, just earlier this year the production of “Julius Caesar 1963” was an original production, but one that utilized Shakespeare’s original script and updated the setting and added music to bring something new to the play.
Being able to premiere Cascade resident Shawn Carr’s original screenplay for “Lost Memories” is something new entirely—and judging by the packed theatre, something that has resonated with audiences.
The story follows a family in rural Iowa as they come to the realization that one of their loved ones has a form of dementia. We join this family in the aftermath of a funeral of Al Delaney, a widower who married widow Phyllis Hanley and combined the two families, with his son and daughter gaining a younger brother.
Though it deals with dementia, a serious topic, there’s a lot of levity injected throughout the script. With such a dichotomy in tone, it’s a delicate balance to strike. Seasoned screenwriters with multiple screenplays under their belt have been tripped up by tonal shifts they couldn’t keep in check. The fact that it works here is no small achievement, particularly for a first-time playwright.
Being able to get the tone right owes a lot to how the script is structured. Our introductory scene, immediately post-funeral, is by far the longest of the play’s eight, and it needs to be. It’s doing a lot of important heavy lifting by not only introducing us to the characters but giving us a sense of how this family unit interacts. The good-natured ribbing between siblings Jon (Damien Benedict), Jennifer (Amy Wilcox) and Jack (Robert Kurt) is something that resonated. Those light-hearted interactions carry over to Jon and Jack’s spouses (Nancy Collell and Denise Cherry, respectively). We also get to see the care that not only the kids have for their mother (Kathleen Weiss), but how tight the entire family is and the love that is there between all of them.
That scene is pivotal, not only for giving us a sense for our characters but allowing us to get invested in them as well.
Once the initial scene concludes, the subsequent scenes move things along at a crisp pace but not in a way that feels rushed as the family gradually becomes aware that the realization that dementia is impacting a loved one. Each character deals with things in their own way that feels real, and as things turn more emotional, those story beats work because the actors are all giving good performances, and you’re invested in what these characters are going through. The end result is a conclusion that packs an emotional punch.
It’s a dialogue-driven production, which relies largely on the actors’ performances to keep you invested. While other productions have utilized the stage and the set in creative ways, this staging works for its simplicity. Each scene takes place in the same rooms with cast members dressing it with items to honor loved ones that have had their own challenges with dementia.
Aside from being a work of entertainment, there’s an educational aspect to the production as well. A neighbor who’s a nurse (Marsha Fairbanks) is used as an expositional tool to explain things to the family. Techniques used on stage, like the hand-under-hand method handholding, was something pointed out by the professionals during the post-curtain live talk balk.
During the talkback portion, experts talked about the play, took questions from the audience members about dementia and discussed how to be able to positively support those affected. Providers were also on hand before, during and after the play with information for audience members and a short informational video leads off the show.
While the message of “Lost Memories” is commendable, it also works as a work of entertainment. Marrying the two is something often easier said than done. It’s truly a unique experience and one worth viewing for yourself.
The play, including talkbacks, will be at Starlighters for one more weekend. Shows are Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at starlighters.org, or by calling 462-4793. Tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for senior citizens and $10 for students.