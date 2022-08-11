Starlighters

The opening scene of “Lost Memories” introduces us to the family at the heart of the play, including, from left to right, Jon (Damien Benedict), Phyllis (Kathleen Weiss) and Jennifer (Amy Wilcox). It will be playing for one more week at the Starlighters II Theatre.

 Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo

Anamosa

The opportunity for Starlighters II Theatre to showcase a wholly original work is not one that comes along very often.

