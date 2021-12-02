B&W Racing Services is hosting a new event at Central Park in Jones County, a 5K Run Walk and Reindeer Plunge Dec. 18. This is the first year doing this event with the hope of making it an annual event. The goal is to help raise money for local non-profits.
“Since starting it up, we have always wanted to time a Christmas 5K. They seem like a fun festive way to kick off the Christmas season. There were not any local ones nearby, so we elected to start our own and bring one to Jones County,” Nic Weers said.
This year, Austin Strong Foundation, Chelsey’s Dream Foundation, Shop with a Cop and Holiday Hugs, gifts for kids who are considered homeless in Jones County were selected. When participants register, they can pick which organization they chose to donate the $5 towards.
“This county is full of tremendously worthy organizations that we couldn’t decide on one. We each picked one and figured we would let the registered participant decide where their portion was going to go,” Nic Weers said.
“It was a very tough decision to choose only four nonprofits. When thinking about all the logistics and planning of this race, I think choosing the nonprofits took the most time and conversations. While Nic, Justin, Jess and I each picked only one nonprofit, we were all very much in support of what the others picked. I would love to see this as a yearly event, with different nonprofits/initiatives supported every year,” Heather Weers added.
Unity Point Health – Jones Regional Medical Center will be matching $5 of every entry fee toward one the four causes.
Participants can register on our website bwracingservices.com or our Facebook page B&W Racing Services. If you register before Dec. 8, the cost for the 5k is $18 for those 18 and under or $25 for those 19 and older. After the Dec. 8, the cost goes up to $20 and $30 respectively. The Candy Cane 800-meter run is for agers 10 and under for $7. The plunge is $5.
It’s a great opportuning to get outdoors and enjoy the renovations at Central Park. We hope to make this a family event.