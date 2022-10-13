jex-08132020-nws-buidling-a03

After more than three years, work to renovate the old Daly Creek Winery could begin, if the city has the requisite finances.

 Jake Bourgeois/Journal-Eureka

Anamosa

The start of renovations to the old Daly Creek Winery to retrofit it as the new Anamosa police station were put on hold at the Oct. 10 meeting of the city council in order to confirm the city had the necessary finances in place to proceed.

