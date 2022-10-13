Anamosa
The start of renovations to the old Daly Creek Winery to retrofit it as the new Anamosa police station were put on hold at the Oct. 10 meeting of the city council in order to confirm the city had the necessary finances in place to proceed.
On the table for the council was a bid for the work clocking in at $874,537, well below the estimated cost, but still above the budget of $700,000.
After council member Brooke Gombert asked about the budget for the project, city administrator Michon Jackson said she had not been made aware of the financial situation until earlier that day and wasn’t quite sure where the extra funding would come from. In addition to the amount that the project came in over budget, she did not know how much of the $700,000 approved for the project had already been spent, if any.
Jackson joined in August of this year, after the most recent project update had been given. Her suggestion was to table the matter until more information could be gathered.
“We can’t award it and not have the funds to pay for it,” she said. “I couldn’t pull together enough information…to come up with the whole picture.”
The tabling of the bid award was approved unanimously, with council member Kay Smith absent.
This is just the latest hiccup in the project. The renovation of the former winery into a new police station is a project the city has been trying to get underway since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issues with the current police station and former library included: only 1,400 square feet on the main level, no garage for the squad cars or on-street parking for the public, insufficient electrical wiring, not being Americans with Disabilities Act Compliant and there were flooding issues in the basement and leaky sections of the roof.
There were also security and privacy concerns, particularly with the main room that served as not only a break room, but the server room, desk space and interview room.
The budget for the project of $700,000 was set in December of 2020, when a loan for that amount was approved. The loan approval followed the failed bond vote for the combined police and fire station projects with a price tag of $2.9 million, $2.25 million slotted for the police station project. The city had tried to get a loan approved at $700,000 initially for the police station project in September of 2019, but the petition brought forward by the public forced the matter to a vote and a subsequent project estimate by Shive-Hattery tripled the project’s projected cost. The bond vote failed in March of 2020 and the building was gifted to the city in August of that year.
Back in October of 2021, Martin Gardner Architecture, who began working on plans for the police station renovation in March of 2021, had initially come forward with a renovation cost for the building at just over $1 million.
Back before the council in July of this year, the latest update had the base cost of the project at $991,545 for an overall subtotal with a suggested project cost of $1.384 million to cover the cost of contingencies to help cover any potential increase in prices or further issues that may be uncovered during the course of the work.
Police chief and then-interim city administrator Jeremiah Hoyt had said the plans were as slimmed down as could be made.
“It’s as close as we can get to bare bones,” he said in July.
The city then approved putting the project out to bid and those bids were opened Sept. 21.
If the project were to be approved, the project would be awarded to Dave’s Complete Construction, Delhi, with a base bid of $861,237 with an alternate additive bid of $13,300.00 to complete the exterior painting on the building for a total bid of $874,537.00. The estimated construction cost of the project was $991,545.00, as indicated in MGA’s final cost opinion, and they estimated the project could be completed by April 28 of next year, if approved. The bid is good for 45 days, which gives the council until the next meeting to approve, if the finances are there.