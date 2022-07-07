Monticello
Sen. Chuck Grassley made his Jones County stop at Polo Custom Products in Monticello June 28 to get a tour of the manufacturing facility and take questions from staff.
Grassley said he was please to take the opportunity to learn about a unique business in Iowa, as well as take questions from those who would otherwise not be able to ask questions of him on a county tour stop.
“I like to do that for about 15 to 20 businesses a year out of my 99 County Tour because it gives me a chance to have a Q & A with employees that wouldn’t otherwise be able to come to my open town meetings,” he said. “It just gives me a chance to learn about their business.”
When asked about the tour of the business, the senator enjoyed learning about some of the products people encounter every day, like oxygen bags on airplanes, and life-saving equipment, like defibrillator vests, that the company produces.
“This is something that you don’t see every day,” he said.
After learning about products, he took questions from staff. In addressing the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, he said the decision allowed for the states to make their own decisions. Grassley expected there would be a handful of states that would be very restrictive and more open when it comes to abortion, with a majority of states landing somewhere in the middle.
He also discussed efforts to lower the costs of prescription drugs, including closing the donut hole in Part D Medicare Plan. When it comes to government programs, Grassley said he’s proposed making the income-based qualifications more graduated.
“One of the things that I’ve proposed, is when people go out into the workforce, and you do want people to go out into the workforce because that’s how you get out of a life of poverty…you shouldn’t lose all those benefits when you make just one more dollar,” he said, suggesting people can still get a portion of benefits as they make slightly more money. “You don’t get them dropped all at once. That’s what keeps people on government programs.”
After the event, Grassley discussed why he voted against the recent bipartisan gun reform legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden. While he said the bill did do a lot of things he felt would make schools safer, a priority he’d mentioned previously when it came to gun reform in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, he voted no due to concerns about certain aspects he felt infringed upon second amendment rights without a “full guarantee of due process.”
Grassley also hoped for the inclusion of his EAGLES Act, named for the mascot of the Parkland, Fla., school that saw a mass shooting for years ago. The act seeks to strengthen the Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC) that focuses on violent crime prevention and assesses indicators for targeted violence by expanding NTAC’s portfolio for school violence prevention, research and early intervention and allow the Secret Service to share expertise with local officials.