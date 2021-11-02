The following are the preliminary unofficial results for the Nov. 2 city and school elections.
Anamosa: In a repeat of the 2019 race for mayor, incumbent Rod Smith won reelection over his predecessor Dale Barnes, garnering 59.6% of the vote. For city council, only one of three incumbents will retain their seats in a competitive race. Kay Smith ran third with 15.6% of the vote. Joining Smith are challengers Brooke Gombert (22.93%) and Teresa Tuetken (18.3%). Incumbent John Machart finished just seven votes behind Smith. Challenger Dan Smith (14.55%) and current council member Galen Capron (13.12%) round out the voting.
In the school board election, Dennis Holland was the leading vote getter for three open four-year seats. He is slated to join incumbents Brian Hurt and Carl Chalstrom. Bruce Miell, previously appointed to the board, missed out on the final seat by a 34-vote margin. Adam Miller rounded out the candidates.
Incumbent Matt McQuillen was elected unopposed to fill a vacancy.
The district’s revenue purpose statement for the spending of SAVE funds passed.
Martelle: Gary Darrow and Roxanne Tapken, the only candidates on the ballot for two at-large seats on the council, and Dalton Brewer, the lone candidate running to fill a vacancy, earned their seats. The city’s public measure also passed with nearly 64% of the vote.
Midland: Two incumbents will be joined by two newcomers, according to initial results. Incumbents Derek Denniston and Sarah Fishwild retained their seats as the top two vote getters. Jeramie Ellefson and Teri Sterk followed to fill the other two open seats.
Morley: Michael O’Connor won his unopposed election for mayor. Wendy Weber, Coleen VanAntwerp, Melissa Hawkins and Rebecca Ann Stivers will fill four of the five open council seats. The fifth member will depend on the write-in tally.
Olin: Michael Green defeated Phillip Powelson with 88.33% of the vote for the mayor’s seat. No candidates were on the ballot to fill the two city council seats up for election. Joel Ahrendsen and Rosanne Brown were elected to the school board as the only candidates on the ballot to fill two seats.
Onslow: Curtis Thornhill won the mayor’s race unopposed. Randy Lange (43.94%) and Brenda Bahnsen (33.33%) won seats on the council ahead of Katherine Thornhill and Harold McCormick. Also up for grabs was an at-large bid for a vacancy with no candidates listed.
Oxford Junction: Jeffrey Carstensen won his race for mayor unopposed and Kimberly Krutzfeld, Nicholas Balichek and Mamie Wiese will fill the three council seats up for grabs as the only candidates on the ballot.
Springville: In a three-way race for mayor, council member Lyle Andersen won with 59.66% of the vote. He was followed by Sarah Jo Williams and Scott Peach. On the council, Jeff Baych won unopposed election to fill a vacancy. In a six-person race to fill two open seats on the council Bart Barner was the leading vote getter, while Cindy Kilburg appears to have eked out a one-vote win for the second seat over Tony Benton. Also on the ballot were: Bre Hinders, Richard Drake Jr. and Jason Hosek.
In the school election, incumbents Kate O’Brien May and Leisa Breitfelder won reelection unopposed. The district’s revenue purpose statement passed easily.
Wyoming: Steve Agnitsch was reelected unopposed as mayor. As the only three candidates on the ballot, Lee Scott, Tami Michaud and Kyle Huston were elected to seats on the city council.
The results won’t become official until the results are canvassed.