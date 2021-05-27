Anamosa
The “God Bless America” sculpture will be arriving back in Anamosa next month and preparations are underway.
The colossal sculpture of Grant Wood’s “American Gothic” couple was first in town for about a year, leaving in 2019. Since it left, people in the community have been working hard to get it back in town. Getting that done came with a great sense of pride.
“It’s a great feeling,” Anamosa Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LeeAnna Boone said. “K.C. Wortman and I have been working on this for quite a while, and Doug Edel…It’s taken a lot of months of planning, of talking, of fundraising.
The sculpture will arrive June 9, with most of the work being done on June 10.
When it was announced that RABRAI was coming last year, the goal was set to get it back before the ride comes through. After Anamosa was announced as an overnight town, the sculpture loomed large in the plans for the committee. When considering what to do with the charitable donation that RAGBRAI provides to cities, bringing the sculpture back was the first thought. The ultimate goal is to make Anamosa the sculpture’s permanent spot. It also fits into the city’s theme of “BIG” things the down has to offer, like the big house and the giant pumpkins.
During its previous stint in Anamosa, it served as a great tourism draw for the community and a great spot for visitors to stop for a photo. RAGBRAI brass are excited about the opportunity.
“I think it’ll be a great draw,” Boone said. “Hopefully, we get some donations, too, from the riders.”
Planning for an event, like what was done back in 2018, is underway and details will be announced at a later date. May 24, the Anamosa City Council approved closing the parking lot west of Wapsi Physical Therapy for the erection of the sculpture.