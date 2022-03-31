Following the passing of the filing deadline March 25, the ballots for Jones County’s primaries are set.
At a county level, incumbent Jon Zirkelbach will face a contested Republican primary for the District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors from John Carlson. No Democratic candidate filed in the race. There is no contested race in District 4, the other supervisor seat up in the election, but there will be a contested general race in the general election between incumbent Republican Ned Rohwedder and Democratic candidate Bob Gertsen. Incumbent Republicans Sheri Jones and Amy Picray were the lone candidates to file for each recorder and treasurer, respectively. No partisan candidates filed for the office of county attorney, but incumbent Kristofer Lyons has filed as a “no party” candidate for the general election.
For statewide office, there are a trio of contested primaries. In the new Iowa House District 66, incumbents Lee Hein and Steven Bradley will face off for the Republican nomination. No Democratic nominee has filed for the office. For the office of state auditor, both Todd Halbur and Mary Ann Hanusa filed to challenge incumbent Democrat Rob Sand. Democrats Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker have filed to earn their party’s nomination for secretary of state and challenge incumbent Paul Pate.
In setting up the general election ballot, incumbent Carrie Koelker will be unchallenged in her state senate Republican primary. For governor, Deidre DeJear was the lone Democrat to file for challenging incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds. Matt Robinson of Dubuque has filed on the Democratic side. For state treasurer, Republican Roby Smith has filed to challenge incumbent Democrat Michael Fitzgerald. Democrat John Norwood has filed to challenge incumbent Republican Mike Naig for secretary of agriculture. Republican Brenna Bird has filed to challenge incumbent Democrat Tom Miller for the office of attorney general.
Federally, Jim Carlin of Sioux City is challenging incumbent Chuck Grassley for his senate seat in the Republican primary. On the Democratic side, former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, retired admiral Mike Franken and rural doctor Glenn Hurst are vying for the nomination. For the new U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks faces a challenge in the Republican primary from Bettendorf business owner Kyle Kuehl. Christina Bohanan was the lone Democratic candidate to file.