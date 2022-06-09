The Anamosa Community School District has named Joshua Bentley as the district’s next high school principal, according to a press release from the district.
Bentley previously served as K-12 transition coordinator at the College Community School District in Cedar Rapids. Bentley was responsible for supporting K-12 special education teachers in the area of transition. As part of his responsibilities, he delivered professional learning for teachers and paraprofessionals, worked with the community engagement specialist, families and students.
Prior to that, Bentley served as special education teacher/building facilitator at the College Community School District. Bentley received his advanced studies certificate in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa. Bentley holds a master of arts in education with an emphasis in special education from Mount Mercy University, along with a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from Upper Iowa University.
Bentley is married to his wife, Kristi. The couple has two daughters, Tatem and Tylan, and three sons, Jay, Asa and Vaughn.
“I am excited about the opportunity to join the Anamosa School District as a leader who is passionate about learning and leading with a growth mindset as a member of the district team,” Bentley said.
The Anamosa Board of Education and the district administration team worked with Grundmeyer Leader Services to conduct the high school principal search. Bentley will officially begin leading the Anamosa High School on July 1.
The appointment is up for official approval as part of a series of personnel moves on the agenda for a special meeting of the school board June 8.
