Anamosa
At the April 25 meeting of the Anamosa City Council, project updates were a focus of the agenda.
Up first, council members questioned project manager Ron Hinds of Shive-Hattery about an extra $15,000 he was seeking as the fire station expansion project has seen delays—particularly concerning the timing of the delivery of the premanufactured building.
“We’re paying for delays that are no fault of our own,” council member Alan Zumbach said, noting in his business, he did not charge extra fees if delays popped up on a project. “Why is that?”
Hinds said the costs would cover the administrative matters that still need to be completed, such as the site observation, signing off on payments and making sure everything in the project was completed.
As project manager, council member Rich Crump asked how many time Hinds had been to the site. Hinds said he had only been to the site once at the early stages of the project, noting other architects or engineers have usually been the ones on site.
Mayor Rod Smith asked what was being done to hold the contractor to the timeline set out to avoid the delay that was causing the contract to run long.
“The delivery [of the building] and the erection is the contractor’s responsibility,” Hinds said.
In looking to avoid more fees for any future delays causing the project to go past the next proposed end of contract, the council members sought and amendment to the proposed professional services agreement that did not specify an end date and capped the future costs at the $15,000 being requested.
The extension of the agreement was tabled until the following meeting when the updated services agreement could be approved after the changes were made.
Following that discussion, Snyder and Associates gave updates on the various projects they were working on for the city, including the extension of Old Dubuque Road with the construction of a roundabout. On April 19, two bids were received for the project, with Boomerang Corporation coming in slightly below the engineer’s estimate of $2.359 million.
The project is in a holding pattern while waiting for the Iowa Department of Transportation to either instruct the city to award a contractor or reject bids. The project is slated to get started by June 13 at the latest and contain 120 working days.
Next, HR Green representatives updated the council on the work involving city wells, water and wastewater work on South Booth Street and the city’s sidewalk program.
Finally, in an update on the city’s façade project downstairs, Jones County Economic Development Director Derek Lumsden said it looked like weather would push the project past May 1 to complete needed painting, but praised contractor Tricon for getting work that could be done complete during various supply chain hold ups.