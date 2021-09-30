Ongoing and future projects were a big part of the Anamosa City Council meeting when the members met Sept. 27.
Up first was an update on the downtown façade projects. Jones County Economic Development Executive Director Derek Lumsden said the project was still up for substantial completion by Christmas, but some touchups may be necessary. Letters have already been sent out to those that have expressed interest in the past in being a part of the second phase.
Nate Miller with Origin Design got approval for a pair of engineering agreements. The first was to replace portions of the Gabian wall by Division Street as part of a FEMA project. Miller also discussed the need to do some extra work on the bridge over the waterway which would not be covered by the FEMA, which would widen the bridge slightly from its current form.
HR Marsh representative, Andrew Marsh, briefed the council on what their company has been working on with the city on. For Sycamore Street, the company went back to the drawing board and is ready to move forward with a plan for the street project and got approval to add an amendment for sanitary sewer work onto the project.
The company also got approval to work toward readying a replacement of the water main on Booth Street. As part of a federal infrastructure spending bill proposed, is funding for the replacement of lead and copper piping. Marsh said they are hoping to have a shovel-ready project to apply for once funding is made available.
Finally, Marsh also got approval to start siting for the City of Anamosa’s seventh well. Work is set to begin soon on the sixth well for the city. With the fifth well nearing the 50-year age mark, Marsh cited how long it took to get the process going on the current project as his reason for wanting to be proactive in finding a site and acquiring the land required to construct the next well.
Though not present, an update was presented by Snyder and Associates including updates on the flow equalization basin, Old Dubuque Road Extension and 2nd Street lift station.