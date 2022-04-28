featured Prom night Apr 28, 2022 Apr 28, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 36 Katie Murdock and Dalton Soper strike a pose. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Maddie Meeker gives a twirl alongside Jack Jaeger during Anamosa’s grand march. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Maggie Wagner and Devin Brophy walk arm in arm. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Peyton Boeckenstedt and Jared Nelson made a golf-themed entrance during Anamosa’s grand march April 19. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Ella Rupp and Kaleb Westphal take time for a quick selfie during Midland’s grand march. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Alivia Smith, escorted by Cale Crist, pose for a photo April 24 at Midland’s grand march. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesProm nightKirkwood Community College softball: Starring at the next levelElementary students cracking codeOn your marks...Rescue plan recommendation placed on fileAnamosa girls soccer: Complete control from the startState record smallmouth buffalo caught in WapsiAnamosa softball: Watters commits to Missouri Western StateMidland girls track and field: Best meet of the year to dateBoard approves gym petition language Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements Birth Jan 6, 2022 Bronson John Michael Birth Oct 7, 2021 Anniversary Jul 29, 2021 Anniversary Jul 15, 2021 Ryleigh Kay Bader Jun 4, 2020 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms