At the Sept. 27 meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, public health director Jess Wiedenhoff provided an update for the various initiatives the department has been working on.
A big project on the horizon is part of the community health assessment, which needs to be updated every five years with the next update slated for 2023. The department is currently working on collecting the necessary data needed for the report. Beginning next spring, the department will begin the needed public engagement to discuss needs and strategy to help chose priorities. The deadline for completing the project is next fall.
In conjunction with that, the department is also working on a Health Improvement Plan. The plan is directly aligned with the Community Health Assessment and utilizes the public health work group established three years ago to work on 26 focus areas that align with the assessment area. That planning process takes a long view of health over the next 20 to 50 years. Current projects included assisting the Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition with planning and working on a pair of Eastern Central Iowa Council of Government programs in Olin and Anamosa.
Another major project has been ensuring the department can track public health measures as needed and keep up with the new regulations and updating the county’s emergency plan. Wiedenhoff also discussed grants for the county’s a car seat program, the Jones County Points Program and the safe sleep grant.
Work continues at COVID-19 carry-over funds and various vaccine initiatives.