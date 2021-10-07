During the Sept. 28 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, interim public health coordinator, Jess Wiedenhoff, gave an update on a multitude of health issues that the county was seeing.
Recently, a report was released from the Center for Disease Control on the effectiveness of the vaccine. A summary from the Iowa Department of Public Health stated that, “all three COVID-19 vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S. provide strong protection against hospitalization for COVID19. Full vaccination was 93% effective against hospitalization for the Moderna Vaccine, 88% effective for the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine, and 71% effective for the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Vaccine.”
Booster doses have been approved for the Pfizer vaccine only six months after receiving their second dose. Those who think they might be eligible are encouraged to contact their primary care providers.
Wiedenhoff also said that respiratory syncytial viruses appeared to be getting an early start, particularly among youth.
“It’s typical to start seeing cases in the fall, but it appears we had a spike in August across Iowa. I wouldn’t say we are seeing a surge locally, like other places are, but I’ve had conversations with schools and medical professionals recently regarding seeing a significant number of cases already,” she said.
Recently, the county has seen a rise in sexually transmitted infections.
“Typically, STIs are more commonly seen in people 25 years and under, and therefore regular testing is advised to that age group. People over 25 years are also encouraged to be tested if they have new or multiple partners, have symptoms or concerns, etc.,” Wiedenhoff said.
The county has pre-contraception available at both the Broadway Place Annex and the courthouse free of charge. Those interested in being a free pickup location can contact Wiedenhoff at jess.wiedenhoff@jonescountyiowa.gov or 319-462-6945.
Resources can also be found on the department’s website.