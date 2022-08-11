Anamosa
Jones County Public Health coordinator Jess Weidenhoff updated the Jones County Board of Supervisors on various public health matters of interest in the county.
Anamosa
Jones County Public Health coordinator Jess Weidenhoff updated the Jones County Board of Supervisors on various public health matters of interest in the county.
Two days before the Biden Administration officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency, Wiedenhoff said that the county was making sure they had all the needed procedures if/when the county saw its first case.
Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle fatigue, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash “that looks like blisters.” The disease is transferred by skin-to-skin contact, contact with things like fabrics that have been in touch with an infected area and contact with respiratory secretions.
The county was seeing number of cases of covid-19 increase, but the most current strain is of a milder variety. Determining what the exact numbers looked like was different now.
“It’s kind of hard to get exact numbers because people are obviously doing home tests, so they’re not necessarily getting reported,” she said, noting the office has seen an increase in call volume.
For those who are fully vaccinated, if they’ve been exposed to someone who’s tested positive for the virus, the recommendation is that they get tested on the fifth day after exposure. They do not need to quarantine unless symptoms develop.
Also on the rise were the county’s sexually transmitted diseases, with 31 presumed cases year to date of chlamydia, nearly double where the county was at the same time last year.
Other topics touched on included avian flu, with all farms in the state no longer with cases, and information concerning a dangerous water amoeba found in southern Iowa that has been posted to the county’s public health website.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.