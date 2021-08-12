Jones County Public Health (JCPH) is adopting updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) face covering recommendations to protect against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the department said in a press release Aug. 5. The CDC recommends everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission.
The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. While vaccines are available for those 12 and older, vaccination approval for those as young as five was still a month or two away and further still for those under 5.
Due to legislation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, school districts may no longer mandate masks be worn in school district buildings. Jones County Public Health Director Jenna Lovaas said her department is mainly providing guidance for the upcoming school year if districts have questions and give districts information on how best to keep kids safe while many are still unable to get vaccinated. Anamosa and Monticello have already reached out to the department.
Without the ability to mandate masks in buildings, a school’s illness policy will be their “best line of defense.” A crucial step, according to Lovaas, is making sure districts adhere to quarantine suggestions that she has put forward, meaning if one sibling is sick, the other should not be going to school.
Within one week, Jones County went from being an area of moderate transmission to an area of high transmission, as defined by the CDC. The community level of transmission can be found on the CDC’s website: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. Areas of substantial transmission are considered by the CDC to be those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Areas of high transmission are those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing rapid spread of virus among unvaccinated people,” Lovaas said. “Risk remains greater for everyone if we do not reduce the current spread of virus, and vaccinations and face coverings are the way to stop the spread of this disease. Therefore, we join the CDC in recommending that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face covering indoors in Jones County. We are offering the same advice to our K-12 schools, preschools and childcare facilities.”
Lovaas said that the county had eight cases of COVID-19 in the entire month of July. Through Aug. 5, there had already been 11 cases in the month of August.
“We have a lot [of people] testing positive in a short amount of time,” she said.
While the numbers may not sound like a lot, Lovaas said it was important to slow the spread of cases before cases picked up too much.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself and others from being infected with the coronavirus. Based on the data, all three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized in the U.S. are effective, including against the Delta variant. You can find a vaccine provider by visiting www.vaccines.gov.
According to the CDC, data show the Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain of the virus. Delta spreads more than twice as easily from one person to another compared to other strains. The Delta variant is causing some vaccine breakthrough infections, but most breakthrough infections are mild, and the vaccines are preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death. Lovaas emphasized wearing masks as much as possible to help slow the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 strain.
In addition to vaccination and face coverings, Jones County Public Health urges all residents to avoid crowds, clean hands frequently with soap and water, stay home when unwell, quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Free at-home test kits can be requested at www.testiowa.com.