Anamosa
When the public got their chance to weigh in on how the county would spend more than $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, a couple of trends emerged.
When previously discussed, the county had laid out the following list of projects, as recommended by the ARPA committee.
- Automatic door operator for west entrance of courthouse.
- Remodel courthouse first floor bathrooms in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
- Proxy card access for county buildings.
- Construction of a Jones County Justice Center and renovation of the courthouse.
- Construction of a storage facility for Emergency Management Association and other departments.
- Improvements to Central Park.
- Support to cities in Jones County who apply for and are approved for the Main Street Iowa Program.
By choosing these types of projects, county officials allowed their reporting to be streamlined. If the county awarded funds to outside agencies, they would still have to track whether they were being spent correctly. Since they are receiving less than $10 million, treasury regulations have allowed for the county to use the funds as revenue loss.
Of the projects currently on the list, members of the public spoke out in support of utilizing public funds to better Central Park. John Carlson asked the county to help with projects to make it more accessible, more camping spots with electricity and water, and to “get the ball rolling” on three to five-year projects.
Conservation director Brad Mormann said, when looking at COVID-19, an increase in recreation use was drastic.
“We saw at our wildlife areas, our parks, our trails, when other organizations and places were closing down, we were in a way opening up,” he said. “We’ve had more people in the last two years than we’ve had in any year before that…We typically fill up Wednesday or Thursday on a typical year in our electric and water sites. We were filling up on Monday and Tuesday nights over the last couple of years.”
In encouraging county officials to look off-list, others encouraged the county supervisors to reconsider the county’s reluctance to offer funding to outside agencies.
“There are needs in our county. We are a bridge to non-profits, we know they have needs,” Janet Martin, Jones County Community Foundation board president, said. “We ask you to consider non-profits serving you.”
Martin said the foundation had $100,000 in 2020 and that the structure was in place for the foundation to be able to handle dispersing some of the funds. Sheila Tjaden, affiliate director for the foundation, agreed stating that the foundation deals with funding from a variety of different sources with different rules and regulations governing how they needed to be spent.
Sherri Hunt, the previous director at the Jones County Community Foundation, said she wanted to understand the county’s thought process on the funds and how they were linked to the pandemic and felt that not considering giving funding to outside agencies was a mistake.
“Our community is struggling. Young families are struggling because of costs that are going up that they’ve never had before. Non-profits are struggling, small businesses are struggling. I just see this as an opportunity to help these people,” she said.
In addressing the current recommendation to count their funds as “revenue loss” and the suggestion for the funds to be used on county projects, Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein said the plan falls in line with why the U.S. Treasury Department was allowing smaller entities to categorize the funds under revenue loss.
“Their justification for that was to provide those entities a simpler, more convenient way to determine the revenue loss for reporting purposes,” Jones County Auditor Whitney Hein said. “I think you’ll find most smaller counties are going that route…That just allows us a little more flexibility in reporting, a little more flexibility in classifying how the money is being used.”
If the county awarded funds to outside agencies, they would still have to track if they were being spent correctly, the main justification given at previous meeting for not going down that route. The funds allow the county to use funds for government services, but not to offset negative tax revenues, deposits into pension funds, fund debt services, replenish financial reserves, pay off settlements or undermine COVID mitigation services.
Other topics discussed included consideration of expansion of the bathrooms at the Great Jones County Fairgrounds by fair general manager Lucas Gobeli, assisting of businesses and individuals negatively impacted by the pandemic, mental health services in the Monticello school district and to choose projects that benefit the most people.
Supervisor Joe Oswald thanked those that gave input.
“We do have some hard decisions to make, and I think we’re all smart enough to know that not everybody’s going to be happy with those decisions, but we’re responsible for a huge chunk of money, and we have to spend it the best way that we see fit,” he said.
“It is our decision to make, and we’ll do the best we can.”