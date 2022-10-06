Pumpkin Patchin'

Amanda Phanor opened the Pumpkin Patchin’ in 2021 to help educate youth and provide an arena for some family fun.

 Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo

Wyoming

Tucked back off 20th Avenue, after continuing on Highway 64 east of Wyoming, is a Pumpkin patch aimed at providing educational activities for kids as well as family fun.

