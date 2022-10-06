Wyoming
Tucked back off 20th Avenue, after continuing on Highway 64 east of Wyoming, is a Pumpkin patch aimed at providing educational activities for kids as well as family fun.
Wyoming
Tucked back off 20th Avenue, after continuing on Highway 64 east of Wyoming, is a Pumpkin patch aimed at providing educational activities for kids as well as family fun.
“My family all farms, and while I love that side of my family, I’m more passionate about the education aspect,” Amanda Phanor, operator of the Pumpkin Patchin, said. “I love having the schools come out and talking about how to grow pumpkins and read a story.”
Before last year, Phanor hadn’t ever tried to grow pumpkins before.
“Last year in April, I just decided to,” she recalled. “Luckily, last year was a great pumpkin year. So, growing it wasn’t too bad.”
The biggest learning curve has been navigating weed and pest control.
The weeding is a little different from conventional farming. Normally, you can just spray everything, but with pumpkins, you can’t,” she said.
Located on farmland her father wasn’t putting to use for the second year, the operation has been expanded slightly. For the first year, it was just a table and a tent. For year two, a grain bin was brought in, the corn maze was expanded, baby goats were added and the number of pumpkins were expanded.
She plans to expand further as she’s able and hopes to branch out to educational camps throughout the week.
“I think that’s the fun part, is thinking of new ideas and creative ways to do some family fun activities,” she said.
This year, she’s already hosted four schools for field trips during the week and recently had nearly 100 homeschooled students made the trek out to the patch.
Phanor’s been happy to offer a small pumpkin patch for the area and has gotten great feedback from the community.
“There’s not very many small ones in the area,” she said. “It’s been amazing. People come out, and they’re happy to have something in the area, and a lot of people tell me they don’t want their change.
“It’s just been amazing to have people come out at our humble beginnings.”
The patch is located across from 7602 20th Ave., Wyoming, and is open 4-6 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It’s $2 for kids 3 and up, adults are free. People can also buy pumpkins and gourds for sale, either to take home or launch with a sling into the field.
The patch hopes to stay open through October, weather dependent.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.