Thursday, Sept. 30

Pumpkin roll 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off 8 a.m.-noon

5k run 9 a.m.

Pumpkin carving exhibit 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Car show 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Craft and food vendors 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Escape room 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Equipment rodeo 9 a.m.

Prince and princess coronation 10 a.m.

Kids’ games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Petting zoo 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pumpkin toss 11 a.m.

Chili cook-off 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

TTT Big Wheel race 11:30 a.m.

Balloon animals 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Parade 2:15 p.m.

Beer tasting 4 p.m.

Bowling tournament 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3

4 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament 10 a.m.

