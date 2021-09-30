Pumpkinfest schedule Sep 30, 2021 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thursday, Sept. 30Pumpkin roll 5:30 p.m.Saturday, Oct. 2Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off 8 a.m.-noon5k run 9 a.m.Pumpkin carving exhibit 9 a.m.-2 p.m.Car show 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Craft and food vendors 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Escape room 9 a.m.-5 p.m.Equipment rodeo 9 a.m.Prince and princess coronation 10 a.m.Kids’ games 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Petting zoo 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Pumpkin toss 11 a.m.Chili cook-off 11 a.m.-1 p.m.TTT Big Wheel race 11:30 a.m.Balloon animals 12 p.m.-2 p.m.Parade 2:15 p.m.Beer tasting 4 p.m.Bowling tournament 7 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 34 Person Best Shot Golf Tournament 10 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesShelter unveils phase one of dog parkOne dead in I-80 crash in Johnson CountySteven Ray BakerGovernor Reynolds announces broadband grant recipients of $100M investmentMidland cross country: Coming together as oneSpringville volleyball: Title run just startingAnamosa tweaks COVID policyAnamosa cross country: State-ranked programAnamosa volleyball: Sweep so satisfyingPumpkinfest to honor first responders Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements Anniversary Jul 29, 2021 Mike and Pat Plueger Anniversary Jul 15, 2021 Ryleigh Kay Bader Jun 4, 2020 Norton’s 65th anniversary Apr 23, 2020 Anderson, Overman to wed Nov 14, 2019 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms