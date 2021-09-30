“We Remember” is the theme of the 33rd annual Anamosa Pumpkinfest and Ryan Norlin GIANT Pumpkin Weigh-Off to be held on Oct. 2. The theme was chosen to coincide with the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and sets the tone for this year’s festival.
This year, the Pumpkinfest Committee is inviting all first responders to lead the parade. For the occasion, special grand marshals will be on hand for the parade. Karen and Orland Amundson, parents of Craig Amundson who was killed in the attack on the Pentagon on 9/11, will have that honor during the parade.
“We feel really honored to have them come back and be a part of the parade because of their ties to Anamosa and Craig being from town,” Anamosa Chamber of Commerce Executive Director LeeAnna Boone said.
With the somber nature of the theme for this year, the parade will be a silent one for the fire trucks participating in the parade this year.
“We have a lot of people that have come together this year to make this parade this year very special,” Boone said. “We hope everybody feels the same way about it that we do.”
Registration and line up will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the top of Walworth Avenue. The entry fee is non-perishable food donation or $5 per float. Entries must be lined up by 1:45 p.m., and the parade begins at 2:15 p.m.