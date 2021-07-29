Lauryn Ries finally relinquished her Great Jones County Fair Queen title after continuing her reign for an extra year due to the pandemic.
“It’s super bittersweet,” she said. “I’m bummed that my reign is over, but I know she’s going to have her own unique experience, and it will be just as fun for her.”
In addition to taking the county crown, Ries also took second place at the state completion, joining a short list of Great Jones County Fair queens to earn a state title. While in Des Moines, getting to hear what the other candidates were passionate about and supporting the other queens’ platforms was something she particularly enjoyed.
In addition to the general public speaking skills, Ries really appreciated that she’s become more comfortable in just talking to people she didn’t know.
“That can be difficult sometimes, but that’s become a lot easier to me,” Ries said. “I learned a lot about myself being asked questions all the time, and I feel like I’ve grown through that.”
Getting a behind the scenes look at what it takes to put the fair on is the biggest thing she gained an appreciation for.
“I learned more about the fair than I ever thought possible,” Ries said.
As a nursing student, a cause that she’s been focusing a lot of her time and attention on during her reign is pediatric cancer research, being involved in the University of Iowa’s Dance Marathon. As part of that, she teamed up with the Aiming for a Cure Foundation to assist with their annual golf outing. Last year’s outing was canceled due to the pandemic. However, just recently, she and her family were able to help with the 2021 edition, which she says she will continue to do in the years to come.
Before Ries handed over the crown at the coronation, she had some words of wisdom for the person that would be taking her place.
“There are little girls that look up to you. Remember, they are always watching,” Ries said. “I hope you enjoy your time as fair queen.”