During the update on the Old Dubuque Road project at the Oct. 25 meeting of the Anamosa City Council, questions were asked by the public about the possible delays in the timeline.
Lindsay Beaman of Snyder and Associates submitted a project update which included a bid letting change in when bids could be let for the first phase of the project. The project had been initially planned for a letting in February, but funding requirements for the projects stated, “property acquisitions must be completed by the date of the Final Plan submittal, or a condemnation hearing be set prior to the letting. The Final Plan submittal for an Iowa DOT Letting is approximately three months in advance of the letting.”
Because of that, and the eight weeks estimated it would take to get appraisals and reviews done, the memo said that “we do not anticipate the property acquisitions be completed in time to stay on track with the February 2022 letting.”
The delay was cause for concern for a couple members of the public.
Bryce Ricklefs said no one had reached out to him about any right of way acquisitions, and he owned the field that the roundabout and extension would have to go through. Ricklefs also had questions about plans to bring sewer utilities through the developments that will be built off the extension.
He said with a proposed infrastructure package three times larger than the one passed in 2008, Ricklefs said they were going to be looking for shovel ready projects.
Matt McQuillen said he was concerned about the delay of the project and why the timeline was being pushed back, particularly when there was largely only one property owner to contact about the right of way acquisitions.
“Phase one is being held up by the acquisition process. There is no excuse for that. That is a failure of large proportions for this community,” McQuillen said.
A public information meeting about the project was set in August, and the engineering firm advised setting one for November as well.