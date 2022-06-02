City officials and Ron Hinds with Shive-Hattery went back and forth for more than an hour concerning delays in the city’s fire station expansion project at the May 23 Anamosa City Council meeting.
Based on the discussion from the previous month, council members and city officials were still balking at having to pay extra to extend the contract.
“Materials aren’t showing up. Certain things aren’t happening when they’re supposed to, and it’s delaying. That’s not our fault,” council member Alan Zumbach said, parroting a similar sentiment to the one he had expressed the previous month.
“I understand where you’re coming from,” fire chief Dan Frank said to Hinds, as a contractor himself, but still questioned the extra funds. “Is the contractor in the right to bill the customer for the extra three months, or is that something the contractor should absorb?”
Hinds said the company was still doing work throughout the delays. The extra costs would cover services the company would still be required to complete including more site observations, interactions with the contractor, overseeing payments and making sure the requisite checklist items were being completed.
For the second time in as many months, some on the council wondered if the extension of the contract was necessary. If what was left to come was administrative, could the council take on the administrative matters themselves? Other city officials weren’t so sure.
“There’s a lot of paperwork yet to come, in my experience,” council member Brooke Gombert said. “I don’t think that’s a very good option.”
“If this puzzle does not fit together and the city has opted to take the role of overseeing upon themselves, I think it could be costly,” mayor Rod Smith said.
In the end, the council agreed to amend the agreement with the amount not to exceed $15,000.00 with a termination date upon final completion of construction or no later than Dec. 31.
Also on the agenda concerning the project was a sanitary pipe elevation and sewage ejector modifications in the amount of $24,451.00. It was tabled, as the council encouraged Shive-Hattery to look into alternatives with a lower price tag based on conversations they’d had with local plumbers.
Acel and Rita Nowachek of Wyoming will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday, May 14. Axel is retired from Farmer’s Supply Centers in Delma and Rita is retired from the Midland Community School District. They are the parents of Dean (Jodi) Nowachek of Monmouth and MaryJo (Kerry) …