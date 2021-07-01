Anamosa
Usually stationed out in Central Park for the annual demonstration of amateur radio, the Jones County Amateur Radio club switched up their locales for 2021 and set up shop in the parking lot of the Jones County Courthouse.
As part of the annual field day exercise, which is a 24-hour broadcast for amateur radio clubs across the world, Ron Hendricks, one of the club’s officers, said being able to set up in a different location was beneficial because if there were to ever be an emergency, they’d need to know how to set up in a variety of different placed.
“We don’t always know where we’re going to have to go setup. We have to be versatile enough to set up where we’re needed,” he said. “Going to a different place, you have different challenges.”
In addition to being able to showcase what they do for the public, the event offered an opportunity for the club to analyze what went well and what they can improve on.
Recently, the club has seen the addition of its youngest member, Baylor Helspar, of Anamosa. Helspar, 12, joined a few months back after getting introduced to it by his mother and coming to a club meeting after getting his technician license. With that license, after passing an examination, he’s been able to operate a radio on frequencies above 30 megahertz.
Over the last few months, he’s been familiarizing himself with the radio and some of its special settings. Mostly, he’s been using his skills to try to talk to friends in Central City. To do so, he had to set up an antenna, and the trial and error of getting the antenna height just right was the biggest challenge, according to Helspar, before finding the right height of about 30 feet. Helping him reach his friends is the repeater station in Martelle which can extend the range of his home antenna.
Helspar is excited to continue to learn more about amateur radio. He’s hoping to go for his general license, which will expand his operating privileges and allow him to use all operating modes.
The addition of both he and his mother has been a welcome addition to the club, according to Ron Hendricks, as both youth and women can be underrated in amateur radio. Not to mention that learning new skills is never a bad thing.
“I’m a firm believer that any education you have is not wasted. You might find it useful,” he said.